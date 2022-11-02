Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Aberdeen International shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 11,160 shares traded.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$6.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 22.55 and a quick ratio of 22.09.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

