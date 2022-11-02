Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 178.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,452,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.83.

ABMD stock opened at $377.82 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $381.99. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.69.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

