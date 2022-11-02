abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.91

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $7.56. abrdn shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 1,369 shares.
abrdn Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91.
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on abrdn (SLFPY)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.