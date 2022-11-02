Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,255,000 after acquiring an additional 303,721 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 123,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,452,000 after acquiring an additional 318,158 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $23.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

