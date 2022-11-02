Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Accolade were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 4,861.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $784.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. The firm had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

