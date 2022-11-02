Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.85% from the stock’s previous close.
ATNM has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $13.25 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $14.30.
Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.