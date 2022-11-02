Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.85% from the stock’s previous close.

ATNM has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $13.25 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.48% and a negative net margin of 2,165.56%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Articles

