Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 164.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATNM. B. Riley lifted their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

ATNM stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,165.56% and a negative return on equity of 32.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

