Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) PT Raised to $53.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ATNM stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,165.56% and a negative return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

