Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Price Target Cut to 345.00

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from 350.00 to 345.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aker BP ASA from 475.00 to 465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aker BP ASA from 438.00 to 437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aker BP ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.67.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Aker BP ASA Price Performance

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.