Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alarm.com in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alarm.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alarm.com’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALRM. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.90. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,778 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,190,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,739,000 after purchasing an additional 26,802 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 515,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.