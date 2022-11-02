Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.55

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.55 and traded as high as C$17.35. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$17.13, with a volume of 3,587 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Algoma Central to C$15.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$647.60 million and a PE ratio of 7.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.48.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

Algoma Central ( TSE:ALC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$183.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Algoma Central Co. will post 2.1199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.