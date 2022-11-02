Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

BABA opened at $65.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.57. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

