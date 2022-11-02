ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.64. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 10,474 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ALJ Regional from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

ALJ Regional ( NASDAQ:ALJJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.62 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a return on equity of 217.41% and a net margin of 41.83%.

In other ALJ Regional news, Director Julie Cavanna-Jerbic sold 20,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $38,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Cavanna-Jerbic sold 20,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $38,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Montgomery bought 44,717 shares of ALJ Regional stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $67,522.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 415,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,925.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 85,043 shares of company stock valued at $132,841 in the last ninety days. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ALJ Regional by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ALJ Regional by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ALJ Regional by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

