ALLETE (ALE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect ALLETE to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $373.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.12 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect ALLETE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE ALE opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.67. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ALLETE by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

