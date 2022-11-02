Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $952.77

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 952.77 ($11.51) and traded as high as GBX 969.90 ($11.72). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 959 ($11.59), with a volume of 227,240 shares changing hands.
Alliance Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 952.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 951.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.56.
Alliance Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alliance Trust
Alliance Trust Company Profile
Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.
Read More
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.