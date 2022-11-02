Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $952.77

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 952.77 ($11.51) and traded as high as GBX 969.90 ($11.72). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 959 ($11.59), with a volume of 227,240 shares changing hands.

Alliance Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 952.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 951.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.56.

Alliance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings bought 2,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.32) per share, with a total value of £24,867.98 ($30,048.31). In related news, insider Milyae Park acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 941 ($11.37) per share, for a total transaction of £28,230 ($34,110.68). Also, insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings acquired 2,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 937 ($11.32) per share, for a total transaction of £24,867.98 ($30,048.31).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

