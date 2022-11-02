AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) PT Raised to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

AB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

AB stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 26,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

