Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,663 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,126,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $42.80.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

