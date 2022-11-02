Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,572,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,208,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in PRA Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 101,590 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,997,000 after acquiring an additional 76,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the period.
PRA Group Price Performance
Shares of PRAA stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
