Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,352 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMK. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TRMK stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

