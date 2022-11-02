Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.25. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 30,688 shares changing hands.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Further Reading

