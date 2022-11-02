Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE MO opened at $46.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 127,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 73,757 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $23,628,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

