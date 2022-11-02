Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,852.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 162,314 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

AMZN stock opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.34. The company has a market cap of $986.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

