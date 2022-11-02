Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,904.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $986.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

