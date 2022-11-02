Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

