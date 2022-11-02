Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,229.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 414,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 396,635 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.
Amazon.com stock opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $986.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.34.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
