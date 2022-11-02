Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,880 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $624.99 million, a PE ratio of 173.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMBC shares. TheStreet upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

Featured Stories

