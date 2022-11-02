Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amedisys to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $95.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $86.89 and a 12 month high of $188.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average of $116.74.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after buying an additional 138,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,225,000 after acquiring an additional 301,899 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 8.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,628,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,004,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 47,575 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

