American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AWR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American States Water Price Performance

AWR stock opened at $88.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $122.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,643,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American States Water by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in American States Water by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,058,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American States Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American States Water by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

