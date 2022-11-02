American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 372.5% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 173,261 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $3,442,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 89.9% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 274,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 129,820 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the second quarter worth $2,648,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 193.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 99,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

In other news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Vanguard news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,746. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $969,278.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

AVD opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $724.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.85. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

American Vanguard Profile

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

