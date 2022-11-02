America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth about $1,267,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.8% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 458,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,114,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.99.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($1.11). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $344.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.02 million. Equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

