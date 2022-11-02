Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Acadian Timber (ADN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Acadian Timber (TSE: ADN) recently:

10/27/2022 – Acadian Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Acadian Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Acadian Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

10/14/2022 – Acadian Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

TSE:ADN opened at C$15.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.17. The company has a market cap of C$253.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Acadian Timber Corp. has a 52-week low of C$14.60 and a 52-week high of C$19.83.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.