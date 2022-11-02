Analyzing LG Display (LPL) and Its Rivals

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LG Display to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

LG Display pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. LG Display pays out 61.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 18.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get LG Display alerts:

Risk and Volatility

LG Display has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display’s peers have a beta of -1.35, meaning that their average share price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LG Display 2 0 2 0 2.00 LG Display Competitors 79 249 451 4 2.49

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LG Display and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.25%. Given LG Display’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LG Display has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of LG Display shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of LG Display shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LG Display and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display 0.86% 1.68% 0.65% LG Display Competitors -182.30% -18.65% -4.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LG Display and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display $26.08 billion $1.20 billion 14.90 LG Display Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million -1.76

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. LG Display is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LG Display beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About LG Display

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays. The company also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It operates in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Poland, and other European countries. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.