AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Stock Up 2.6 %

ANAB opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.