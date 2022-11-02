AO World (LON:AO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.74

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.74 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 44.12 ($0.53). AO World shares last traded at GBX 44.70 ($0.54), with a volume of 290,137 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AO World to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.16. The stock has a market cap of £279.81 million and a P/E ratio of -34.38.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

