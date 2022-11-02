Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $133.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMEH. William Blair began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

About Apollo Medical

(Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.