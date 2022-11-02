AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

APPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $124.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 0.98. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.42.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $1,680,762.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,454,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,472 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $715,997.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $1,680,762.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,454,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,791 shares of company stock worth $6,365,060. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AppFolio by 206.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

