Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Davidson Investment Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.1% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $47,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 114,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 72,172 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 25,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 22,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Apple Stock Down 1.8 %

AAPL stock opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.37. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

