Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,172 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 8.0% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Apple Stock Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
