Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.4% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,435,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,758,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.37. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

