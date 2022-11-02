Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.8 %

AAPL opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.87 and a 200-day moving average of $151.37. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

