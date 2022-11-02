Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $910,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $986.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

