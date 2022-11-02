Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $879.78

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 879.78 ($10.63) and traded as low as GBX 837 ($10.11). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 860 ($10.39), with a volume of 1,196 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 829.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 879.78. The company has a market cap of £129.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,388.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 9,749 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £78,966.90 ($95,416.75). Also, insider Henry Angest purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 820 ($9.91) per share, with a total value of £205,000 ($247,704.20).

(Get Rating)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Further Reading

