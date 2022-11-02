ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212,130 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 19.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

