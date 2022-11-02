Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.53

Shares of Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.53 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 85.50 ($1.03). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 7,129 shares changing hands.

Arcontech Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £11.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,710.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.53.

Arcontech Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Arcontech Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.00%.

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

