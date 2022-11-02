Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of ARES opened at $78.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,580,212. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $14,094,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,580,212. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,537,000 after acquiring an additional 430,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,642,000 after purchasing an additional 133,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

