Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ARBK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $0.91 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

