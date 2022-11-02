Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) PT Set at C$6.50 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Arizona Metals in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Arizona Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Arizona Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals Price Performance

AMC stock opened at C$3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.61. Arizona Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.42 and a 1 year high of C$6.98.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals ( CVE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Arizona Metals will post -0.2282707 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.