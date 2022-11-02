Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,323,000 after acquiring an additional 777,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $17,490,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after buying an additional 231,243 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 356.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 210,867 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,085,000 after buying an additional 148,438 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

