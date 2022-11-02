Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABG. Bank of America reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 6.3 %

ABG stock opened at $167.75 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $203.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.46 and its 200-day moving average is $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 5.46%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 37.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

