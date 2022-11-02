Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.09

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.09 and traded as high as $55.70. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $55.70, with a volume of 1,557 shares.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

